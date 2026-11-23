IRD Engineering has signed a new contract to provide design and construction supervision services for water supply and wastewater infrastructure in Ganja, IRD Engineering Regional Director for Central Asia and the Caucasus Pierluigi Aloia said at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku, according to Report.

"We are pleased to announce that we have just signed a new contract for Ganja, which envisages the support for design and supervision of the construction of water supply and wastewater facilities," he said.

According to him, the company has been operating in Azerbaijan since 2011 and has implemented more than 12 projects financed by international financial institutions during this period.

Aloia also said that one of the company's projects involved upgrading a section of the M2 highway towards Ganja, which forms part of the Middle Corridor. The project was financed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and successfully completed.

He noted that the increased activity of international financial institutions in Azerbaijan was a positive signal for the country.

According to him, Azerbaijan plays an important role in the development of the Middle Corridor thanks to its political will, growing institutional capacity, favourable geographical location and stability.

Aloia emphasized that IRD Engineering looks forward to continuing to contribute to the development of Azerbaijan's infrastructure in cooperation with international financial institutions, government agencies and local partners.