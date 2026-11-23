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Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and US President Donald Trump announced the official launch of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project in video messages on Monday, according to Armenian media, cited by Report.

"It is a great honour to announce the launch of the TRIPP project and the practical phase of regional unblocking, jointly implemented by the governments of Armenia and the United States. This is a historic event in Armenia's modern history. We are launching the largest economic programme in Armenia since independence," Pashinyan said.

He noted that, in addition to ensuring peace, the TRIPP project would be of exceptional importance for Armenia's economic development, significantly contribute to expanding the country's access to foreign markets, improving its business environment and attracting investment.

The Armenian prime minister also said that TRIPP would have major regional and international significance, "giving additional momentum to the Trans-Caspian Trade Route and West-East connectivity."

For his part, Trump congratulated Pashinyan on the launch of the project, noting that the US-Armenia partnership under TRIPP would create new trade routes for goods and energy flows.

He also invited Pashinyan to visit the United States in 2027.