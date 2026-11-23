The Azerbaijani government aims to transform the Middle Corridor into a logistics and industrial hub for Eurasia, Fariz Aliyev, Head of the Transport Policy Department at the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, said at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku.

According to Report, he said Azerbaijan views the future of the Middle Corridor not merely as a transit route but as an integrated, smart economic corridor with high added value that will become one of the key pillars of Eurasian trade.

"Developing the Middle Corridor is one of the key components of Azerbaijan's national economic strategy. Therefore, this area is not limited to the agenda of a single ministry or government agency; it is also part of our foreign policy," he noted.

According to the ministry official, amid unprecedented disruptions to global supply chains, the Middle Corridor has ceased to be merely an alternative route and has become a strategically important transport artery.

"This corridor provides faster, more diversified and more resilient connectivity between Asia and Europe. The World Bank's latest assessment of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor also shows that coordinated investment and streamlined trade procedures could more than triple freight volumes along this route by 2030 while significantly reducing transit times," Aliyev added.

He also stressed that the new benchmark for Azerbaijan was the added value generated throughout the entire supply chain, both for the country and its global partners.

"We want to do more than simply transport cargo. Our goal is to receive goods, process them, create additional industrial and logistics value, and then export finished products to regional and international markets," he said.