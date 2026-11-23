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Webuild is interested in implementing projects aimed at developing the Baku Metro, Andrea Tulli, Webuild's Business Development Manager for Eastern Europe, the Balkans and the CIS countries, said at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku.

According to Report, he said the company's expertise in building railways, metro systems, tunnels and other major infrastructure facilities could be applied in Azerbaijan.

"We are interested in the development of the Baku Metro and are preparing to implement relevant projects," Tulli said.

He also noted that Webuild views the Middle Corridor as a strategic opportunity to strengthen transport links between Central Asia and Europe and promote trade, investment and industrial cooperation.

"Developing the Middle Corridor requires more than just a strategic vision. It needs technically sound and economically viable projects, reliable financing mechanisms and effective implementation," he stressed.

Tulli added that Webuild has more than 120 years of experience in delivering major infrastructure projects and operates in 50 countries worldwide. Over the past 20 years, the company has implemented several projects in Central Asia and CIS countries, including Kazakhstan and Russia.