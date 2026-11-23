Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani held an expanded-format meeting, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed a wide range of issues related to Azerbaijan-Italy cooperation, reviewed the current state and prospects of their strategic partnership, and exchanged views on pressing regional and international issues.

The ministers highlighted the high level of political dialogue between the two countries, underpinned by strategic partnership documents signed in 2014 and 2020.

"Particular attention was paid to expanding trade and economic ties. It was noted that bilateral trade turnover reached $12 billion in 2025, with Italy remaining Azerbaijan's largest trading partner. The ministers discussed prospects for further cooperation in trade, investment, energy, industry, agriculture, transport and high technology. They also positively assessed the outcomes of the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum held in Baku," the ministry said.

The sides highlighted Azerbaijan's role as a reliable energy supplier to Italy, the strategic importance of the Southern Gas Corridor and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), as well as the expansion of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR)'s presence in the Italian energy market.