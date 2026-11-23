The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is seeking an investment partner for geothermal energy projects in the liberated territories and Neftchala, SOCAR Vice President Afgan Isayev said at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku.

According to Report, he noted that unlocking Azerbaijan's geothermal energy potential is on the agenda.

"It is encouraging that the government, the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Economy will begin developing specific mechanisms, and we very much hope that these mechanisms will help reduce risks in the geothermal sector," he said.

Isayev added that SOCAR, together with oilfield services company Schlumberger, is conducting desktop studies on the liberated territories, while similar studies are being carried out in Neftchala in cooperation with Baker Hughes.

"There is an excellent opportunity to harness the potential of deep underground layers to generate electricity or provide district heating. At this stage, we are looking for an investment partner with expertise in geothermal energy and heating technologies to form a joint team and, hopefully, begin developing these two areas as early as next year," he added.