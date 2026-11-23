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Azerbaijan and Italy have discussed prospects for developing their economic partnership, expanding trade and investment ties, and cooperation in industry, energy, transport logistics and innovation, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on X.

According to Report, the discussions took place during Jabbarov's meeting with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani, who is visiting Azerbaijan on a business trip.

The minister said the sides will continue efforts to strengthen the economic dimension of their bilateral strategic partnership and implement new joint initiatives.