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Azerbaijan and Italy are working on around 20 new cooperation agreements, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press briefing with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani in Baku.

According to Report, he noted that a total of 65 documents have been signed between the two countries to date.

Bayramov said that Azerbaijan and Italy would mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year.

"Over this period, a number of documents have been adopted between the two countries. I would like to highlight the Declaration on Strategic Partnership and the Declaration on Enhanced Strategic Partnership," the minister said.

He also emphasized that relations between the leaders of the two countries contribute to the development of bilateral ties.

According to the foreign minister, interparliamentary relations between the two countries are also at a high level, with regular contacts maintained between their counterparts.

Bayramov highlighted the particular importance of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy on international platforms.

He also said that Italy is Azerbaijan's largest trading partner. Bilateral trade turnover reached $12 billion in 2025 and totalled $9 billion in the first nine months of this year.