Azerbaijan plays a strategic role in transforming the Middle Corridor, which is not merely a transport route but a complex system integrating railways, ports, logistics, energy and investment, Beatrice Costanzi, Director of Commercial Management for the Energy Sector in Europe at RINA, said at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku.

Report quotes her as saying, RINA has international experience and multidisciplinary expertise that enable it to support complex infrastructure projects at every stage, from initial concept development and feasibility assessments to construction and commissioning.

"We believe that the Middle Corridor represents much more than just a transport route. It is a complex system in which railways, ports, logistics, energy and investment must function as a single integrated whole," Costanzi noted.

She emphasized that RINA already has experience working in Azerbaijan, having previously supported several projects in the energy sector, including oil and gas and wind power.

"We are certainly looking to do more. I genuinely believe that RINA can contribute through its international experience, multidisciplinary expertise and ability to support complex projects from start to finish," she added.