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Iveco Group is ready to expand its operations in Azerbaijan's Garabagh region, including in the field of electric mobility, Andrea Ciommi, Head of International Business Support for the Geopolitical Affairs Unit at Iveco Group, said at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, the company is also working to modernize the BakuBus fleet and is interested in supplying school and electric buses to Azerbaijan.

"During the keynote speech, the development of the Garabagh region was mentioned. We are already present there and want to do more for its development, including in the sphere of electric mobility," Ciommi noted.

He emphasized that Iveco Group is one of the leading European automotive manufacturers and one of Italy's largest industrial players.

According to him, through cooperation with its local partner Azteximport, the company supports Azerbaijan's logistics sector, urban development, and the modernization of the transport industry.

Ciommi reported that about two years ago, Iveco Group began localizing the production of commercial vehicles in Azerbaijan.

He added that the company supplies ambulances and garbage trucks to the country, and is also ready to support the localization of electric bus production.

"As part of our close bilateral cooperation, we are ready to do even more to meet the needs of various state institutions in the country," the Iveco Group representative concluded.