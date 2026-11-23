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Azerbaijan and Italy have signed a memorandum of understanding on joint cooperation with third countries in the field of critical raw materials, Report informs.

The document was signed at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku.

In addition, seven more cooperation documents between state institutions and companies of the two countries were exchanged within the forum.

Specifically, memoranda were signed between the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and Italy's Leonardo S.p.A. on cooperation in high-performance computing systems and artificial intelligence, and between Italy's Cassa Depositi e Prestiti S.p.A. and the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund on developing business and investment cooperation.

An agreement was also concluded between Baku Steel Company CJSC, Dismas Trading S.r.l., and Edgar H. Greenham & Co. S.r.l. on promoting the export of local industrial products, as well as between the Azerbaijan Construction Products Manufacturers Association and FINCO on expanding cooperation in the construction industry and the production of construction materials.

Another memorandum was signed between IVECO and Azteximport, aimed at strengthening cooperation in the public transport sector. Additionally, SIMEST S.p.A. and the Italy-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce agreed to develop trade, economic, and investment interaction.

Furthermore, Nort West Construction LLC and Italy's FALORNI TECH S.R.L. concluded a contract for the modernization of the Garadagh Glass Plant.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed between the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan, the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan, and the Italian Trade Agency. The document is aimed at expanding trade and investment ties, as well as facilitating the implementation of investment projects.