62 mines, 468 unexploded ordnance neutralized in Azerbaijan's liberated territories November 16-22
Incident
- 23 November, 2026
- 12:48
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From November 16 to 22, as many as 16 anti-tank mines, 46 anti-personnel mines, and 468 unexploded ordnance were detected and neutralized in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Report informs.
According to the weekly update of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), 469.8 hectares of territory were cleared of mines during this period.
Demining operations were carried out by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, five local organizations, and one NGO.
Ötən həftə 470 hektar ərazi minalardan təmizlənib
ANAMA: На прошлой неделе от мин очищено 470 га территории
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