The Azerbaijani side is offering foreign, primarily Belarusian, enterprises the opportunity to establish joint production in the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for the subsequent duty-free export of products to the Turkish market, Farida Akhundova, a representative of the Azerbaijan Textile Producers and Exporters Association, said during a business meeting with Belarusian light industry manufacturers held in Baku, Report informs.

"We are actively cooperating with Azerbaijani financial institutions, which are expressing readiness to explore joint initiatives between our private organizations and enterprises. In addition, we have initiated a new program and are exploring the prospects of duty-free trade relations with Türkiye - a regime that has already been operating in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for many years. We urge foreign companies, and first and foremost Belarusian ones, to consider the opportunity of organizing joint production in Nakhchivan with its subsequent direct sale on the Turkish market," Akhundova emphasized.

As the association's representative noted, a significant increase in production costs in Türkiye's own textile industry has made Azerbaijan an attractive and competitive platform both for Turkish manufacturers and for meeting the needs of the domestic market.

Akhundova also added that the production of home textiles, as well as other product categories offered by specialized enterprises, serves as a key area for cooperation.