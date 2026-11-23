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The Azerbaijan Tourism Board held business meetings in Chennai, Ahmedabad, and New Delhi with the participation of representatives from more than 300 Indian travel agencies and seven representatives of Azerbaijan's tourism industry, including AZAL, Report informs referring to the board.

The purpose of the events was to expand cooperation with Indian travel companies and establish new business contacts.

The meetings were attended by 84 representatives in Chennai, 97 in Ahmedabad, and 122 in New Delhi. Kanan Murtuzov, Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in India, also participated in the event in the capital.

Participants were introduced to the tourism opportunities of Baku and the country's regions, including Shamakhi, Gabala, Shaki, the Shahdag ski resort, and wellness tourism in Lankaran. Business and wedding tourism opportunities were also showcased.

Special attention was paid to direct air connectivity. AZAL operates weekly flights from Baku to New Delhi and Mumbai.