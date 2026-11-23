Azerbaijan and Italy have excellent relations in the energy sector, Deputy Minister of Energy Kamal Abbasov said today at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku, Report informs.

He noted that Azerbaijan is an important energy partner of Italy, supplying it with natural gas and crude oil: "Our country is among the leading suppliers of energy resources to Italy and plays an important role in ensuring its energy security. Since the start of gas supplies in 2020 via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), more than 51 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas have been transported to Italy. In the first nine months of 2026, the volume of these supplies amounted to about 6.4 billion cubic meters. Alongside these supplies, SOCAR contributes to energy cooperation between the two countries by supplying crude oil, petroleum products, LNG, and petrochemical products of various origins."

He noted that this reflects the broad scope of cooperation in the energy sector: "In addition, SOCAR and Italian companies cooperate within the framework of energy projects in third countries. A good example of such cooperation is the Baleine oil and gas project in Côte d'Ivoire, in which SOCAR acquired a 10% stake in September 2026 in partnership with Eni. This is an important step toward expanding the international partnership between our companies and strengthening their positions in global energy markets."

The deputy minister added that cooperation also covers such segments of the energy value chain as midstream (transportation) and downstream (refining and distribution): "In the midstream segment, Eni holds a 5% stake in the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, which demonstrates the company's participation in Azerbaijan's strategic energy infrastructure. In the downstream segment, an important milestone was the completion in May 2026 of the deal by SOCAR to acquire 99.82% of the shares of Italiana Petroli. The company operates two oil refineries, possesses extensive storage and logistics infrastructure, and owns a network of more than 4,500 gas stations."