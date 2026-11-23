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Hitachi Rail is interested in establishing long-term cooperation with Azerbaijan in the development of transport infrastructure and enhancing connectivity, Senior Vice President for Southern and Western European Markets at Hitachi Rail Italia Barbara Ferrari said at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku.

"For a company like Hitachi Rail, with a global presence and advanced technologies, it is very important to become a long-term partner of Azerbaijan," she said.

According to her, Hitachi Rail is an international company specializing in transport solutions for railways, metro systems and light rail transit.

She noted that the company offers comprehensive solutions covering the manufacture of rolling stock, digital technologies and signalling systems, maintenance, and turnkey project implementation.

"Today, we are witnessing a shift from providing individual technological solutions to integrated digital and sustainable solutions. When we talk about infrastructure, we are essentially talking about connectivity," Ferrari emphasized.

She added that the company's comprehensive solutions, from design to operation, would help improve the efficiency of transport systems and increase their added value.