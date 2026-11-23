One-on-one meeting between Azerbaijan and Italian FMs gets underway
Foreign policy
- 23 November, 2026
- 13:40
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Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov welcomed Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
According to Report, the two foreign ministers began their meeting in a one-on-one format.
Happening now: Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov is welcoming the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy @Antonio_Tajani @AzerbaijanMFA. 🇦🇿-🇮🇹 https://t.co/XJFju6rGx9— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) November 23, 2026
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One-on-one meeting between Azerbaijan and Italian FMs gets underwayForeign policy