Azerbaijan's imports from Italy could reach €560 million, Matteo Zoppas, president of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), said at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, exports from Italy to Azerbaijan amount to approximately €440 million: "With this figure, we rank second after Germany. Germany's exports stand at about €560 million. I believe that matching Germany's figure is entirely possible. All the efforts being made to expand trade turnover between the two countries create a real foundation for this."

Zoppas noted that around 20 business trips to Azerbaijan were organized in 2025, and in 2026 this figure nearly doubled.

"We sent about 100 participants to Italy, including buyers, importers, and local distributors. First and foremost, these are partners with whom we can collaborate to further promote and expand the Made in Italy brand," he said.