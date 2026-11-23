Stay up to date with the top news!

Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is a step towards stability and development in the South Caucasus, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, according to Report.

"We support the dialogue that has led to peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. This is a step towards stability, lasting peace and development in the region," Tajani said.

According to the minister, Italy continues to support Azerbaijan, including in mine clearance efforts. He noted that Italy had increased its assistance to Azerbaijan in clearing mines from the liberated territories.

"Mines pose a threat to people's lives, including children," Tajani emphasized.

He also noted that Azerbaijan is always ready to share its experience and provide support in a spirit of friendship.