Tajani deeply shocked by scale of casualties in 20 January tragedy
Foreign policy
- 23 November, 2026
- 14:36
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Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said he was deeply shocked by the scale of human casualties caused by the tragic events of Black January, which took place in Baku on the night of January 20, 1990, according to Report.
"Today, I visited the Alley of Martyrs and was shocked by the number of victims of Black January. These people fought for their country's independence. I hope that this eternal flame will remain a symbol of remembrance for those who gave their lives," Tajani said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.
He added that Azerbaijan consistently pursues a policy aimed at preventing bloodshed and avoiding loss of human life.
Tayani 20 Yanvar faciəsi zamanı insan tələfatının miqyasından sarsıldığını bildirib
Таяни выразил глубокое потрясение масштабами жертв трагедии 20 Января
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