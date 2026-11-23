Agreement on military-technical co-op between Azerbaijan, Czech Republic approved
Domestic policy
- 23 November, 2026
- 14:39
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The agreement on military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic has been approved.
According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev signed the corresponding decree.
The cooperation document was signed by the governments of the two countries on September 30, 2026, in Baku.
The Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan has been instructed to ensure the implementation of its provisions, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to notify the government of the Czech Republic of the completion of domestic procedures necessary for the agreement to enter into force.
Azərbaycan və Çexiya arasında hərbi-texniki əməkdaşlıq sazişi təsdiq edilib
Утверждено соглашение о военно-техническом сотрудничестве Азербайджана и Чехии
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