Natural resource users in Azerbaijan to be required to submit annual reports on environmental monitoring
Milli Majlis
- 23 November, 2026
- 14:47
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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed amendments to the laws "On Environmental Protection" and "On Environmental Impact Assessment," Report informs.
Under the amendments, natural resource users whose activities require an environmental impact assessment are obligated to conduct industrial environmental monitoring.
This entails observing and studying changes in the state of the environment resulting from economic activity. The measuring instruments used in this process must be of an approved type and undergo verification.
An annual report on the monitoring results must be submitted to the authorized body in the prescribed format no later than February 1 of the following year.
Ətraf mühitə təsirin qiymətləndirilməsi hesabatlarının ictimaiyyətə açıqlanması haqqında dəyişiklik təsdiqlənib
Природопользователи в Азербайджане будут ежегодно отчитываться об экомониторинге
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