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Italy supports the strengthening of Azerbaijan's partnership with NATO and stands ready to help Baku and the European Union resolve any differences that may arise, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku.

"We will contribute to this process because we are convinced that Azerbaijan plays an important role in ensuring Europe's security as a peacemaker. The peace agreement with Armenia is a signal demonstrating this," Tajani said.

"Today, the country's commitment to stability and stability itself serve as guarantees for both Europe and NATO," the minister stressed.

Tajani noted that stability also helps attract investment and strengthens the confidence of foreign partners. According to him, it gives investors confidence that they will be able to implement their plans and allows them to develop long-term strategies in advance.

The minister added that Italy supports its companies operating abroad, including in Azerbaijan.