SOCAR is considering participating in Azerbaijan's first uninterrupted power supply project, SOCAR Vice President Afgan Isayev said at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum.

According to Report, he said that vanadium batteries and the integration of such technologies into the country's power grid in cooperation with the Ministry of Energy, the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources and Azerenergy OJSC were promising areas.

Isayev added that microgrids could be introduced in some industrial parks under construction in various regions of the country, particularly in areas where connecting to the electricity grid is challenging.

"First and foremost, we are talking about uninterrupted power supply solutions. For example, we know that Masdar, together with Arge, intends to implement Azerbaijan's first project to ensure uninterrupted power supply. It would be interesting to participate in this project. We believe microgrids are the next stage of development," he said.