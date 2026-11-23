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Italy has joined eight international initiatives of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a briefing with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani in Baku, Report informs.

He emphasized that the Italian delegation participated in the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) and the World Urban Forum (WUF) held in Baku.

He also pointed to the development of academic cooperation between the two countries.

"Of particular importance is the Italy-Azerbaijan University, where 640 students are currently studying across eight bachelor's and two master's programs," the foreign minister added.