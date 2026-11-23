Jeyhun Bayramov: Italy joined 8 int'l initiatives of Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 23 November, 2026
- 14:33
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Italy has joined eight international initiatives of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a briefing with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani in Baku, Report informs.
He emphasized that the Italian delegation participated in the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) and the World Urban Forum (WUF) held in Baku.
He also pointed to the development of academic cooperation between the two countries.
"Of particular importance is the Italy-Azerbaijan University, where 640 students are currently studying across eight bachelor's and two master's programs," the foreign minister added.
Ceyhun Bayramov: İtaliya Azərbaycanın 8 beynəlxalq təşəbbüsünə qoşulub
Джейхун Байрамов: Италия присоединилась к восьми международным инициативам Азербайджана
Latest News
15:36
Over 450 schools in Germany receive bomb threatsOther countries
15:18
New economic hubs to be established in BakuInfrastructure
15:08
Zelenskyy: Kyiv ready for four-party meeting on Russia-Ukraine conflictOther countries
15:04
Bayramov: Baku positively evaluates absence of territorial claims in Armenia's draft ConstitutionOther
15:02
Antonio Tajani: Italy ready to support development of architecture in AzerbaijanForeign policy
15:01
Azerbaijani, Italian FMs discuss potential supplies of Azerbaijani fertilizers to ItalyForeign policy
14:47
Natural resource users in Azerbaijan to be required to submit annual reports on environmental monitoringMilli Majlis
14:44
Italy supports strengthening of Azerbaijan-NATO partnershipForeign policy
14:42
Mirzoyan, Lightstone mull new opportunities for Armenia-US co-opRegion