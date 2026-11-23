Azerbaijan and Italy have discussed opportunities to supply Azerbaijani fertilizers to the Italian market, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in Baku, according to Report.

"We exchanged views on Azerbaijan's export potential in the Italian market. In addition to oil and gas, we discussed supplies of other products, particularly fertilizers, which are in high demand on the global market. Azerbaijan has significant production potential and competitive advantages in this sector, so further work on new projects in this area is planned in the country," the minister said.

He also stressed the need to maintain active dialogue between business representatives from the two countries and hold business meetings regularly.

"Today's business forum was an example of this. As already noted, around 200 companies took part, with approximately equal representation from each country. They were able to establish contacts, and a number of memorandums of understanding were signed today. I am confident that at least some of these agreements will begin to be implemented in the near future," Bayramov said.

He added that work was continuing at the government level to create a more favourable business environment, including by expanding the legal and contractual framework between Azerbaijan and Italy.

According to Bayramov, critical minerals, which are attracting growing global interest, represent another promising area of cooperation.

"Azerbaijan has its own reserves of these minerals and can also serve as a transit route for supplies from Central Asia, where these resources are also abundant. Azerbaijan and Italy could cooperate in processing these raw materials within the Alat Free Economic Zone and supplying higher value-added products to the global market. As already noted, the two sides signed a document on cooperation in this area in October. We also discussed prospects for joint activities in Azerbaijan, Italy and third countries," he said.

The minister also pointed to significant potential for cooperation in agriculture, tourism, pharmaceuticals and other sectors.

"We expect new projects to emerge, as both countries are interested in implementing them," he stressed.