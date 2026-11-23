Azerbaijan positively assesses the absence of territorial claims against the country in the draft of Armenia's new Constitution, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint briefing with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in Baku, Report informs.

He recalled that the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia was initialed by the two countries on August 8, 2025, in Washington.

"The agreement is open to the public; it has been published. We clearly voiced Azerbaijan's position then and reiterate it now. Baku is ready to sign the document on one condition - territorial claims against Azerbaijan must be removed from Armenia's Constitution. When this happens is exclusively Armenia's internal affair," he added.

He noted that progress is visible in this direction: "Prime Minister Pashinyan unveiled the draft of the new Constitution. I would refrain from commenting on Armenia's constitution, as it is its internal affair. The only thing that interests us is that the new draft contains no territorial claims against Azerbaijan. Judging by everything, this provision is absent from the new draft, and we assess this positively."

Jeyhun Bayramov noted that the timeline for completing the constitutional process within Armenia depends on the leadership and society of that country: "Once this issue is resolved, no additional obstacles will remain to signing the initialed peace treaty."