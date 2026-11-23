Ukraine is ready to hold a possible four-party meeting involving Europe, the US, and Russia on ending the Russia-Ukraine war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, Report informs referring to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We should do everything to ensure that a four-party meeting - between Ukraine, Europe, America, and Russia - takes place as soon as possible. We are ready to do this literally as early as tomorrow," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the Ukrainian side wants to try to organize such a meeting before Christmas, though Kyiv hopes it will take place earlier.

On November 21, Zelenskyy stated that the date of the next round of negotiations in the Ukraine-US-Europe-Russia format depends on when the American side agrees on the agenda with all parties to the talks.