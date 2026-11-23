New economic hubs are planned to establish in Baku, Baku Chief of Architecture and Urban Planning Department Riyad Gasimov said at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku.

According to Report, he noted that for many years, economic activity, employment and services in Baku had been concentrated mainly in the city centre.

"This has placed increasing pressure on transport infrastructure, increased travel distances and caused traffic congestion. Our goal is to create new urban centres that bring together residential areas, business activities, public services, commercial facilities and recreational spaces," he said.

Gasimov also stressed that polycentric development does not simply mean building new districts.

"It means creating new economic hubs, attracting businesses and investment, expanding employment opportunities and unlocking the development potential of different parts of our city. Traditionally, urban planning has been viewed as an activity aimed at accommodating population growth and meeting economic needs. However, I believe we need to change this approach today. Urban planning should not only adapt to economic growth but also actively contribute to shaping it," he said.