Bomb threats were emailed to schools in Germany but there appeared to be no "concrete danger" at present, police said on Monday, after a wave of hoax bomb warnings at schools across Europe in recent weeks, Report informs referring to Euronews.

More than 450 schools in the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg were sent the threats, police said.

Police in the eastern state of Thuringia also said "numerous" schools there received bomb threats, which were not considered to be genuine.

Meanwhile, police in Denmark also said they were investigating bomb threats that had been sent to several schools across the country but maintained there was no cause for concern.

It comes after more than 300 schools across Italy were evacuated earlier this month after receiving emailed bomb threats, which also claimed that an explosive device had been planted in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni"s car.

"At present, based on the checks carried out, no element has emerged that would suggest there is a concrete danger," Meloni wrote in a Facebook post.

Italian media reported that 312 schools had received threats.