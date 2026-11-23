Stay up to date with the top news!

Azerbaijan's growing role in ensuring Europe's energy security has been highlighted in reports by committees of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (NATO PA), presented at the organization's 72nd annual session in Berlin.

According to Azerbaijan's Mission to NATO, cited by Report's European bureau, the session was held on November 20–23, with delegations from 32 NATO member states and partner countries in attendance.

The Azerbaijani delegation to the NATO PA, led by MP Ramid Namazov, and Azerbaijan's Mission to NATO, headed by Ambassador Jafar Huseynzada, took part in the session.

Discussions focused on strengthening allied resilience, countering terrorism, protecting undersea infrastructure, fast-tracking defense innovation, Transatlantic energy security, engagement with India, the role of parliamentary diplomacy and Ukraine's defense procurement amid the ongoing war.

During the session, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also addressed the challenges facing the Alliance, the need to increase the defense spending, strengthening the defense industry, continued support for Ukraine, and efforts to enhance the resilience of Allies.