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Four people were injured in a leopard attack in India's Assam state. The animal was later killed by local residents.

According to local media, cited by Report, the incident occurred on the morning of November 23 in Secha-Devanbari village in Dibrugarh district.

After spotting the leopard, villagers alerted the Forest Department. Officials arrived at the scene and, with the help of local residents, attempted to capture the animal using a net.

However, the leopard broke through the net and attacked the people, injuring four of them. The villagers subsequently killed the animal.

All those injured were taken to hospital.

Media reports noted that Forest Department officials arrived at the scene with inadequate equipment, carrying only one net. This raised questions about whether proper safety measures had been followed during the animal's capture operation.