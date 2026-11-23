Stay up to date with the top news!

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has expressed his gratitude to US President Donald Trump, Report informs.

"Dear President Donald J. Trump, I would like to express my sincere gratitude for the kind words you addressed to me in your message marking the launch of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project," Ilham Aliyev wrote on X.

In a statement marking the launch of the TRIPP, Trump thanked the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, for the work done to implement this project.

The American leader also thanked the President of Azerbaijan for nominating him for the Nobel Peace Prize.