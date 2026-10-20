Leyla Aliyeva meets with Oguljahan Atabayeva in Arkadag

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, met with Oguljahan Atabayeva, Vice-President for Medical Activities of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship, in the Turkmen city of Arkadag on October 19, Report informs.

During the meeting, Oguljahan Atabayeva noted that, thanks to joint efforts, fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan were developing dynamically at the level of the two foundations as well.

She highlighted the profound significance of the MAMA "Mother Nature" international art exhibition, which has been showcased in many countries and is scheduled to open the following day. According to Oguljahan Atabayeva, art serves as a universal language that brings peoples and nations together. The exhibition not only enriches spiritual and cultural life but also draws attention to environmental protection issues.

Leyla Aliyeva emphasized the shared traditions and cultural heritage that unite the two countries. Referring to the common environmental challenges facing both nations, including the decline in the Caspian Sea's level, she noted that the MAMA "Mother Nature" exhibition aims to raise public awareness of this issue.

Leyla Aliyeva also highlighted the importance of individual responsibility for protecting nature and preserving the planet as our common home. She mentioned the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's "One Drop" project, which focuses on the protection of water resources.