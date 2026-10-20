Azerbaijan, UN discuss Caspian Sea decline and climate resilience

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Azerbaijan's Presidential Representative on Climate Issues Mukhtar Babayev has met with UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Dmytro Shlapachenko to discuss advancing cooperation on climate and environmental priorities.

According to Babayev's post on X, the sides exchanged views on strengthening climate action and resilience, building on Azerbaijan's partnership with the United Nations, including cooperation during COP29.

The meeting also focused on the declining water level of the Caspian Sea, which Babayev described as one of the most pressing environmental challenges facing the region.

The sides discussed the need for greater international attention to the issue, as well as deeper regional cooperation on transboundary water management, drought preparedness, early warning systems and data sharing.

They also explored opportunities to further strengthen cooperation in these areas in the lead-up to COP31 and beyond.