Uzbekistan awards Marco Rubio, Sergio Gor with state orders

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has awarded US Secretary of State Marco Rubio the "Buyuk xizmatlari uchun" ("For Outstanding Services") Order and US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor the "Do‘stlik" ("Friendship") Order.

According to Report, citing the press service of the Uzbek president, Rubio received the award for his personal contribution to the development of the Uzbekistan-US strategic partnership, the expansion of political and diplomatic, trade and economic, and cultural and humanitarian ties, as well as for supporting efforts to strengthen peace, stability and sustainable development in Central Asia.

His assistance in promoting the international initiatives of the new Uzbekistan and his contribution to strengthening trust and friendship between the peoples of the two countries were also highlighted.

Gor was awarded the "Do'stlik" ("Friendship") Order for his contribution to strengthening friendly relations between Uzbekistan and the United States and expanding the strategic partnership.

His efforts to intensify political dialogue, implement bilateral agreements, attract US investors and promote joint projects, as well as his contribution to developing cooperation within the US-Uzbekistan Business and Investment Council, were also noted.