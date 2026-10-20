Armenian parliament to debate TRIPP agreement on October 27

Stay up to date with the top news!

The Armenian parliament's Standing Committee on Foreign Relations will discuss on October 21 a draft on the ratification of a framework agreement with the United States on strategic partnership under the TRIPP (Trump Route) project.

According to Report, citing Armenian media, the document will be considered at a plenary session of parliament on October 27 after being discussed by the committee.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will serve as the main rapporteur on the draft at the parliamentary committee meeting.