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    Armenian parliament to debate TRIPP agreement on October 27

    Region
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 01:22
    Armenian parliament to debate TRIPP agreement on October 27

    The Armenian parliament's Standing Committee on Foreign Relations will discuss on October 21 a draft on the ratification of a framework agreement with the United States on strategic partnership under the TRIPP (Trump Route) project.

    According to Report, citing Armenian media, the document will be considered at a plenary session of parliament on October 27 after being discussed by the committee.

    Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will serve as the main rapporteur on the draft at the parliamentary committee meeting.

    Ararat Mirzoyan Trump Route For International Peace and Prosperity Project (TRIPP) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ermənistan parlamenti oktyabrın 21-də TRIPP layihəsi üzrə sazişi müzakirə edəcək
    Парламент Армении рассмотрит соглашение по проекту TRIPP 21 октября
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