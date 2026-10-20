Armenian parliament to debate TRIPP agreement on October 27
Region
- 20 October, 2026
- 01:22
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
The Armenian parliament's Standing Committee on Foreign Relations will discuss on October 21 a draft on the ratification of a framework agreement with the United States on strategic partnership under the TRIPP (Trump Route) project.
According to Report, citing Armenian media, the document will be considered at a plenary session of parliament on October 27 after being discussed by the committee.
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will serve as the main rapporteur on the draft at the parliamentary committee meeting.
Ermənistan parlamenti oktyabrın 21-də TRIPP layihəsi üzrə sazişi müzakirə edəcək
Парламент Армении рассмотрит соглашение по проекту TRIPP 21 октября
Latest News
02:05
Photo
Azerbaijani ambassador holds series of meetings in UkraineForeign policy
01:59
Photo
Ashgabat hosts concert of State Symphony Orchestra of TurkmenistanForeign policy
01:54
Photo
Leyla Aliyeva watches performance of Turkmen iconic Galkynysh national equestrian group in Arkadag cityForeign policy
01:52
Azerbaijan, UN discuss Caspian Sea decline and climate resilienceForeign policy
01:35
Photo
Leyla Aliyeva visits Children's Health and Rehabilitation Center in Arkadag cityForeign policy
01:27
Photo
Uzbekistan awards Marco Rubio, Sergio Gor with state ordersRegion
01:22
Armenian parliament to debate TRIPP agreement on October 27Region
00:08
Photo
Leyla Aliyeva meets with Oguljahan Atabayeva in ArkadagForeign policy
00:06
Mirziyoyev, Rubio discuss strengthening Uzbekistan-US strategic partnershipRegion