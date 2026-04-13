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    2nd meeting of OTS working group on environment, ecology held

    Region
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 21:17
    2nd meeting of OTS working group on environment, ecology held

    The 2nd meeting of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Working Group on Environment and Ecology has been held, Report informs referring to the organization.

    The meeting was moderated by OTS Deputy Secretary General Merey Mukazhan and was held online with the participation of experts from member countries.

    The parties reviewed important proposals aimed at corporatizing environmental cooperation and focused on strengthening regional cooperation in environmental protection and sustainable development.

    They also discussed a draft implementation plan for the OTS' "Turkic Green Vision" initiative, which underscores the organization's members' commitment to transitioning to sustainable, environmentally friendly development and combating climate change.

    The working group also discussed the draft declaration, agenda, and program prepared for the 2nd meeting of the OTS Ministers of Environment and Ecology, which will be held on April 23 in Astana as part of the Regional Ecological Summit.

    Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Ecology and environment Kazakhstan Merey Mukazhan
    Photo
    TDT-nin Ətraf Mühit və Ekologiya üzrə işçi qrupunun 2-ci iclası keçirilib
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    Состоялось 2-е заседание рабочей группы ОТГ по окружающей среде и экологии

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