Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    US deploys over 15 warships to blockade Hormuz

    Other countries
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 21:01
    US deploys over 15 warships to blockade Hormuz

    The US blockade has officially gone into effect, and there are more than 15 US warships in place to support the operation, according to a senior US official, Report informs referring to The Wall Street Journal.

    The US has an aircraft carrier, multiple guided-missile destroyers, an amphibious assault ship and several other warships in the Middle East, according to Navy and Central Command officials.

    These ships have the ability to launch helicopters that support boarding operations, and some are capable of marshalling commercial vessels to specific areas to hold them in place.

    Escalation in Middle East Strait of Hormuz United States
    Media: ABŞ Hörmüzün blokadasına 15-dən çox hərbi gəmi cəlb edib
    СМИ: США задействовали более 15 военных кораблей в блокаде Ормуза

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