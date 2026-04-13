US deploys over 15 warships to blockade Hormuz
Other countries
- 13 April, 2026
- 21:01
The US blockade has officially gone into effect, and there are more than 15 US warships in place to support the operation, according to a senior US official, Report informs referring to The Wall Street Journal.
The US has an aircraft carrier, multiple guided-missile destroyers, an amphibious assault ship and several other warships in the Middle East, according to Navy and Central Command officials.
These ships have the ability to launch helicopters that support boarding operations, and some are capable of marshalling commercial vessels to specific areas to hold them in place.
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