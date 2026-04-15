Iran insists on Pakistan venue for talks with US
Foreign policy
- 15 April, 2026
- 23:15
Iran is not considering holding the next round of talks with the United States in any location other than Islamabad, Report informs with reference to the Tasnim news agency.
Despite interest from several European countries to host the US-Iran dialogue, no decision has been made to change the venue.
When asked by a journalist whether the second round of talks would be held in Islamabad, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the discussions would take place at the same location as the previous round.
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