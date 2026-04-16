Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Russian attacks kill 14, injure around 100 across Ukraine

    Other countries
    • 16 April, 2026
    • 10:44
    Russian attacks kill 14, injure around 100 across Ukraine

    Russian forces attacked Ukraine's Kyiv, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions, killing a total of 14 people and injuring about 100 others, the heads of regional military administrations said, Report informs via according to Ukrainian media.

    Ukraine's State Emergency Service said four people were killed and 54 injured in Kyiv in an overnight missile strike.

    Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper said seven people were killed and at least 12 injured in Russian strikes.

    In the Dnipropetrovsk region, three people were killed and 34 others were wounded, officials said.

    Russian strikes Ukraine war
    Odessaya endirilən zərbə nəticəsində ölənlərin sayı doqquza çatıb - YENİLƏNİB
    Число жертв ночного удара по Одессе увеличилось до девяти - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    17:42

    Karabakh University rector discusses ties with Turkic universities

    Education and science
    17:31

    Russian deputy PM says Rasht-Astara railway key for seamless transport links

    Infrastructure
    17:28

    Antalya Diplomacy Forum to host 500+ officials from 150 countries

    Region
    17:18

    Azerbaijan invited to join International Organisation for Russian Language

    Business
    17:12

    Azerbaijan, Russia sign roadmap on e‑CMR implementation

    Infrastructure
    17:11

    Russia sees strong potential in launching Caspian cruise routes

    Infrastructure
    17:05

    Russian deputy PM says North-South corridor strategic for Eurasia

    Infrastructure
    17:02

    Deputy PM reveals ruble share in Azerbaijan-Russia trade

    Finance
    16:56

    Mustafayev says Sea Breeze resort hosted over 100,000 last summer

    Tourism
    All News Feed