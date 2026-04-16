Russian attacks kill 14, injure around 100 across Ukraine

Russian forces attacked Ukraine's Kyiv, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions, killing a total of 14 people and injuring about 100 others, the heads of regional military administrations said, Report informs via according to Ukrainian media.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said four people were killed and 54 injured in Kyiv in an overnight missile strike.

Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper said seven people were killed and at least 12 injured in Russian strikes.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, three people were killed and 34 others were wounded, officials said.