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    Rabat hosts exhibition 'Inspired by Azerbaijan'

    Cultural policy
    • 16 April, 2026
    • 10:22
    Rabat hosts exhibition 'Inspired by Azerbaijan'

    The opening of the exhibition "Inspired by Azerbaijan: Moroccan Perspective" took place at the Bab Rouah Gallery in Rabat, the capital of Morocco, Report informs.

    The event was organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of Morocco within the framework of Urban Planning and Architecture Year – 2026.

    The exhibition features works by 13 Moroccan artists. Interestingly, none of these artists have visited Azerbaijan; instead, they relied on collected information, visual materials, and their own imagination to depict the country. This approach gave the exhibition a distinctive and unusual perspective.

    The presented works reflect Azerbaijan's nature, culture, and traditions in diverse forms. Mountain landscapes, scenes of daily life, national ornaments, and culinary motifs are portrayed in the artists' individual styles. Some pieces also reference well‑known Azerbaijani figures.

    The exhibition attracted attention both as an art event and as cultural promotion, offering visitors a visual impression of Azerbaijan. Visitors were also treated to samples of Azerbaijani cuisine during the event.

    At the opening, participating artists were presented with certificates and souvenirs as symbolic recognition of their involvement.

    The exhibition will remain open to the public until April 18.

    Rabat hosts exhibition 'Inspired by Azerbaijan'
    Rabat hosts exhibition 'Inspired by Azerbaijan'
    Rabat hosts exhibition 'Inspired by Azerbaijan'
    Rabat hosts exhibition 'Inspired by Azerbaijan'
    Rabat hosts exhibition 'Inspired by Azerbaijan'
    Rabat hosts exhibition 'Inspired by Azerbaijan'
    Rabat hosts exhibition 'Inspired by Azerbaijan'
    Rabat hosts exhibition 'Inspired by Azerbaijan'
    Rabat hosts exhibition 'Inspired by Azerbaijan'
    Rabat hosts exhibition 'Inspired by Azerbaijan'
    Rabat hosts exhibition 'Inspired by Azerbaijan'
    Rabat hosts exhibition 'Inspired by Azerbaijan'
    Rabat hosts exhibition 'Inspired by Azerbaijan'
    Rabat hosts exhibition 'Inspired by Azerbaijan'
    Rabat hosts exhibition 'Inspired by Azerbaijan'

    exhibition Rabat Morocco Azerbaijan
    Photo
    Rabat şəhərində "Azərbaycandan ilhamlanaraq: Mərakeş baxışı" adlı sərginin açılışı keçirilib
    Photo
    В Рабате открылась выставка под названием "Вдохновляясь Азербайджаном: взгляд из Марокко"

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