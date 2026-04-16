Trump issues several pipeline permits for US-Canada oil transportation
Other countries
- 16 April, 2026
- 09:45
US President Donald Trump issued several pipeline permits on Wednesday, including one for the construction of a new pipeline, to facilitate the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products between the US and Canada, according to documents released by the White House, Report informs via Reuters.
The permit authorizing construction was issued to the Bakken Pipeline Company for pipeline facilities at Burke County, North Dakota.
Other permits were issued for the maintenance and operation of existing pipelines at border locations in North Dakota and Michigan.
Below is an overview of the permits released by the White House.
- Presidential Permit: Authorizing Bakken Pipeline Company LP to construct, connect, operate, and maintain pipeline facilities in Burke County, North Dakota
- Presidential Permit: Authorizing Bakken Pipeline Company to operate and maintain exiting pipeline facilities in Burke County, North Dakota
- Presidential Permit: Authorizing Enbridge Energy to operate and maintain existing pipeline facilities in St. Clair County, Michigan
- Presidential Permit: Authorizing Enbridge Energy to operate and maintain existing pipeline facilities at Pembina County, North Dakota
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