Trump issues several pipeline permits for US-Canada oil transportation

US President ​Donald Trump issued several pipeline permits ‌on Wednesday, including one for the construction of a new pipeline, to facilitate the transportation of ​crude oil and petroleum products between ​the US and Canada, according to documents ⁠released by the White House, Report informs via Reuters.

The permit ​authorizing construction was issued to the Bakken ​Pipeline Company for pipeline facilities at Burke County, North Dakota.

Other permits were issued for the maintenance and ​operation of existing pipelines at border locations ​in North Dakota and Michigan.

Below is an overview of ‌the ⁠permits released by the White House.