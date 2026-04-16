In January–March 2026, Azerbaijan exported approximately 5.08 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks, valued at just over $2.5 billion, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.

According to the customs declarations, the exports dropped by 15.5% in volume and fell by 25.1% in value compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Over the course of three months, crude oil and petroleum products accounted for 46.29% of Azerbaijan's total exports.

In total, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $9.407 billion in the initial three months of 2026, which is 21.9% less than in the same period last year. Of this, $5.402 billion came from exports and $4.005 billion from imports. Year‑on‑year, exports declined by 15.4% and imports by 29.3%.

As a result, a trade surplus of $1.398 was recorded in the first quarter, which is 93.4% higher compared to the corresponding period last year.