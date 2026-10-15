Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Pakistan committed to CICA's role in promoting Asian peace, security, ambassador says

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 16:37
    Pakistan committed to CICA's role in promoting Asian peace, security, ambassador says

    Pakistan remains committed to strengthening the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), which is capable of contributing to shared goals in peace, security, and prosperity, Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin said at the 7th CICA Summit in Baku, Report informs.

    According to him, for more than three decades, CICA has brought together countries with different political systems, cultures, and views based on the principle of strengthening security through trust and dialogue.

    "That is why CICA is so important. For more than three decades, this process has brought together countries with different political systems, cultures, and views around a simple yet compelling principle: security is strengthened when trust replaces suspicion, and dialogue replaces confrontation," the diplomat noted.

    He emphasized that Asia's future cannot be secured by the efforts of any single country.

    "Let us build an Asia where disputes are resolved peacefully, sovereignty and international law are respected, terrorism finds no refuge, trust replaces mistrust, and enhanced connectivity creates opportunity and prosperity," the ambassador declared.

    Qasim Mohiuddin also congratulated Azerbaijan on the extension of its CICA chairmanship, expressing confidence that under Baku's leadership, the organization will continue to strengthen its position and achieve new success.

    Qasim Mohiuddin Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)
    Səfir: Pakistan AQEM-in gücləndirilməsinə sadiqdir
    Посол: Пакистан привержен укреплению СВМДА
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