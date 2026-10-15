Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev to become new CICA Secretary General
Foreign policy
- 15 October, 2026
- 16:32
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Sultan Hajiyev will become the new Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybay said during the 7th CICA Summit in Baku, according to Report.
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Səfir Sultan Hacıyev AQEM-in yeni baş katibi olacaq
Посол Султан Гаджиев станет новым генсеком СВМДА
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