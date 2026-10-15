Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev to become new CICA Secretary General

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 16:32
    Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev to become new CICA Secretary General

    Sultan Hajiyev will become the new Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybay said during the 7th CICA Summit in Baku, according to Report.

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    Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Sultan Hajiyev
    Səfir Sultan Hacıyev AQEM-in yeni baş katibi olacaq
    Посол Султан Гаджиев станет новым генсеком СВМДА
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    44 - Tezliklə

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