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    Azerbaijan's CBA discusses expanding cooperation with BNY Mellon

    Finance
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 16:30
    Azerbaijan's CBA discusses expanding cooperation with BNY Mellon

    The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the US-based Bank of New York Mellon have exchanged views on opportunities to deepen cooperation.

    According to Report, citing the CBA, Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, met with Hani Kablawi, Vice Chairman of Bank of New York Mellon, on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund.

    The meeting focused on developments in Azerbaijan's financial sector, as well as key initiatives aimed at modernizing the country's regulatory and supervisory framework.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov
    AMB "Bank of New York Mellon" ilə əməkdaşlığı dərinləşdirməyi müzakirə edib
    ЦБА обсудил углубление сотрудничества с американским банком
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