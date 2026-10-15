Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    UN, CICA strengthen cooperation to address global challenges

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 16:12
    UN, CICA strengthen cooperation to address global challenges

    The United Nations (UN) and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) are strengthening cooperation to address regional and global challenges, Kaha Imnadze, UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Central Asia and Head of the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA), said at the 7th CICA Summit in Baku.

    Report quotes him as saying the UN and CICA have a longstanding relationship, while the organization brings together a broad range of Asian countries and seeks to become a fully-fledged international regional organization.

    "CICA's role and contribution to strengthening multilateralism, with the UN at its core, are more important than ever today," Imnadze noted.

    He stressed that the UN Charter and the fundamental principles enshrined in it provide a basis for uniting efforts to address existing and emerging challenges amid growing divisions and conflicts.

    Imnadze also highlighted Central Asian states' commitment to dialogue, cooperation and the pursuit of regional solutions. As an example, he cited the border agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan reached in March 2025, describing it as an important step towards lasting peace in the region.

    Speaking about prospects for regional cooperation, the UN representative emphasized the importance of transport corridors, trade routes, energy links and digital networks, which contribute not only to economic integration but also to dialogue and mutual understanding.

    United Nations Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)
    BMT və AQEM qlobal çağırışların həlli üçün əməkdaşlığı gücləndirir
    ООН и СВМДА укрепляют сотрудничество для решения глобальных вызовов
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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