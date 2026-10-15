India urges CICA states to jointly combat terrorism

India has called on CICA member states to jointly combat terrorism, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said at the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku.

According to Report, Singh said India highly appreciates Azerbaijan's chairmanship of CICA for another two-year term.

"We support CICA's cooperation aimed at peace. This fully corresponds to India's philosophy that the whole world is one family. We support an approach that embraces multilateral cooperation based on the principles of inclusiveness and consensus, and we call for reforming multilateralism so that it can respond adequately to new challenges emerging in a globalized world," he said.

The minister stressed that security remains a fundamental prerequisite for prosperity in the modern era.

"The main threat to peace and security today is terrorism. There can be no justification for it. We must demonstrate zero tolerance toward terrorism and combat it across borders as well. We call on all member states to take a firm stand against cross-border terrorism," Singh said.