Kairat Sarybay: CICA remains attractive platform for new countries

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The Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) remains an attractive platform for countries seeking to join the Asian community of nations, CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybay said at the organization's 7th Summit in Baku.

According to Report, he recalled that Kuwait joined the organization in 2022, while the Lao People's Democratic Republic has now become its newest member state.

The secretary general noted that improvements to the mechanisms for implementing confidence-building measures had enabled member states to develop practical cooperation and achieve tangible results.

According to him, around 100 confidence-building activities covering all five dimensions have been held within CICA over the past four years.

He also highlighted the organization's ability to reach consensus and agree on decisions when adopting political declarations and thematic documents, including the two documents adopted at the current summit.

Sarybay noted that CICA's legal personality would be significantly strengthened once the Convention on Privileges and Immunities, recently ratified by Cambodia, enters into force.